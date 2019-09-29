Two weeks into its campaign, pledges for the 2020 United Way of Lamar County fundraising drive total $186,901, or 37%, of a $500,000 goal, according to a report Friday by executive director Jenny Wilson.
Drive chair persons, volunteers and representatives of the 25 agencies served by United Way gathered at New Hope Center, 450 4th St. SW in Paris, for the first report meeting of the campaign. The next report meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct 25 at Lewis Hall on the Paris Regional Medical Center campus, 3055 NE Loop 286.
Wilson recognized Turner Industries for taking the lead early on in the Industrial Division with $94,000 pledged to date — the reason for a significant increase in pledges reported at this year’s first report meeting compared to the past campaign’s first meeting.
The executive director also presented monetary awards to Krissy Crites for the REACH Center for her help “above and beyond” at the Sept. 14 kickoff event at Paris Ford, and to Judy Martin with Habitat for Humanity for being the first agency to turn in board and staff member pledge cards.
Before ending the report session, Wilson urged volunteers to “get the word” out about United Way.
“We need to go out and spread the word,” Wilson said about the work ahead. “If someone doesn’t understand what the United Way is and the investment we are making in our community, we need to take the time to explain to them why we give and why it is so that they give.”
Those in attendance then heard a New Hope Center client share about her experience with homelessness and how the transitional housing program has restored her confidence and her will to live and be a contributor to this community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.