Paris native Charles Fulbright Jr. paid tribute to Paris, Texas, at the 21st annual NAACP banquet Saturday night at Love Civic Center, and he challenged his audience to continue making a difference in the lives of others.
“What is special about Paris, Texas?” the Fort Worth pastor asked before naming Burger Land, the Fish Fry, Paris Junior College and the Paris High School Wildcats. “While all these things are great, I believe the community — the black community in particular — is what makes Paris so special to me. I have special memories of where I came from because you have helped mold and make me into the man I am today.”
Baptized at Tudor Street Church of Christ at the age of 13, Fulbright graduated from Paris High School and first earned a degree in Communications and Journalism from the University of Texas at Austin before earning a Master of Divinity from the Harding School of Theology in Memphis, Tennessee.
Fulbright now serves as senior minister at the Eastland Church of Christ in Fort Worth, where he leads several outreach ministries to serve residents in the surrounding neighborhood and an elementary school where the congregation provides more than 1,000 weekend meals for needy students.
Speaking to the “Bridging the Gap” audience, Fulbright credited “all the hard-working citizens who did the best they could with what God gave them” for teaching him “great lessons,” such as “working hard and earning your own way in this world; the importance of taking care of our families; and the importance of helping one another.”
In spite of what is going on in the world today, Fulbright emphasized the importance of showing love and respect.
“There is never a reason to be mean or mean spirited to anyone,” he said. “All of us are made in the image of our Creator, and we all deserve love and respect.
Fulbright stressed the importance of helping those who are unable to help themselves and paying respect to citizens who have made Paris a great community by visiting the elderly in retirement homes.
“Just how much are you willing to give it up to make a difference?” Fulbright asked before amusing his audience by describing how “the poor chicken gives his all” as a meal at many church functions.
Concluding the banquet, NAACP Chapter President Robert High made several presentations, one to Maxey Funeral Home owner Leon Williams for his special support of the yearly banquet and to Herb and Vanessa Preston for their distinguished service in heading the Washington, D.C. youth trip this past summer.
High then presented this year’s Heritage Award to Crockett Intermediate School teacher Cecilia Lester, who organized a care closet for children in need. Similar closets are now at all Paris ISD campuses.
Herbert Preston served as master of ceremony, minister Triston Love provided music, Troop 2 Life Scout Christopher Hutson led the pledge, Joan Mathis introduced the speaker and Pastor C.E. Wallace gave the invocation and benediction.
