The marriage of Texas’ oldest married couple ended late last week when Fannie Lorene Chaffin, 97, of Powderly, passed away at Heritage House of Paris, leaving behind her 100-year-old husband of 82 years, Leroy Chaffin, and more than 100 descendants spanning six generations.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at Powderly Church of God with the Rev. Mark Sanders officiating.
Leroy and Fannie first met in an Arkansas cotton patch when he was 6 and she was 3, according to a story in The Paris News on Feb. 14, 2019. However, in an October 2012 story prior to their 75th wedding anniversary, Fannie said she didn’t remember meeting Leroy when she was 3 but had a vivid recollection of the couple meeting when she was 12 and he was 15.
“I didn’t think much of him,” Fannie told this reporter.
Leroy’s account was different.
“I told a friend she was the girl I was going to marry when she got old enough,” he said.
“He chased me until he finally caught me,” Fannie said with a chuckle.
The couple celebrated that 75th anniversary by renewing their wedding vows at the Powderly Church of God where their son served as his father’s best man and the five girls served their mother as bridal attendants.
“When the girls asked me if I would be interested in renewing our wedding vows, I told them I would marry their mother again every day of the week if I could,” Leroy said then. “We’ve always tried to be true to those vows, and if the young people today would pay more attention to them there would be a lot less divorces and heartaches.”
Married Oct. 16, 1937, the couple celebrated their 82nd anniversary in October, something their six children always made sure of, along with an anniversary announcement in The Paris News. At the time, they were the longest married couple in the state of Texas and the third longest married couple in the United States.
Since her death, her grandchildren have paid respect to their grandmother with social media posts, drawing hundreds of responses and tributes.
“My sweet 97-year-old Grandma went to heaven today,” granddaughter Melissa Emerson Shaffer posted Thursday night. “She was funny, stubborn, hard working, a wonderful cook and would always tell us like it was.
“My grandma was an amazing person and she will forever be missed, admired and loved beyond measure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.