TEXARKANA — The Sixth District Appeals Court has upheld an Aug. 30, 2019, Lamar County jury decision and denied Grover Allen Glatfelter an appeal.
The seven-man, five-woman jury found Glatfelter, 58, of Paris, guilty of the aggravated assault of a city worker with a deadly weapon — a meter turn-off key — and handed him a 12-year prison sentence. He will be eligible for parole after six years.
In his appeal, Glatfelter argued a photograph of the rebar metal cut-off key that the state offered to defense before trial was not a photo of the tool the state entered as evidence in court.
“At trial, the state offered the tool that it had recovered from Glat-felter’s vehicle, which was labeled as state’s exhibit six, into evidence,” Justice Ralph K. Burgess included in the appellate court opinion memorandum. “Glatfelter objected on the basis that exhibit six had not been provided to him in discovery. He argued that the state had provided him a photo of a different tool that had red handles.”
The state explained the photograph Glatfelter referred to had been provided to the defense along with the investigation police officer’s initial report as an example of the tool in question because it was a special tool with which most people are unfamiliar, according to the opinion. The state also provided an “audit trail” demonstrating that additional discovery items had been emailed to or downloaded by the defense attorney and his legal assistant prior to trial. The additional items included a photo of state exhibit six.
To the audit trail, the defense counsel responded, “I may have it, Judge. I may not be smart enough to open it,” the memorandum states.
In his brief, Glatfelter claims that he was surprised by the difference between the photographs he was provided in discovery and the actual tool provided at trial, according to the opinion. However, to the trial court, Glatfelter only complained that the photo he was supplied in discovery was not the ‘best evidence’ of the tool the state alleged Glatfelter used in the assault.
“A ‘point of error’ on appeal must comport with the objection made at trial,” Burgess wrote. Because Glatfelter’s appellate argument differs from his argument to the trial court, he has not preserved this matter for our review. Consequently, we overrule his point of error and affirm the trial court’s judgment and sentence.”
