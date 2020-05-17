It started with a handful of cases of pneumonia in workers in China on Jan. 3. By the time SARS-CoV-2 claimed its first life in Lamar County on April 29, millions of people across the globe had been infected and more than 60,000 Americans had died. By mid-March it had become clear things were changing: schools closed, events canceled to comply with orders to avoid large gatherings of people and local funeral homes — deemed “essential” businesses that were allowed to continue operations after many other businesses began closing — started to instead offer “virtual” funerals.