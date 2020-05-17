Two Enterprise Budget rental trucks parked in front of Paris Healthcare Center, while members of the Texas National Guard unloaded cleaning supplies Friday afternoon.
Thanks to Gov. Abbott’s orders on Wednesday, members of the National Guard were dispatched to nursing homes around the state to help deep clean the facilities, many of which have seen a breakout of Covid-19, including Paris Healthcare.
“One of these disinfection teams arrived at Paris Healthcare this morning and was onsite for a few hours to deep clean the Center,” Paris Healthcare spokeswoman Taylor Pittman said.
Sgt. Rachel Moore said she and her colleagues were just there to help.
“It’s a two-step process. We are going through with the initial cleaner, the sanitizer, and wiping everything down, all the high-touch areas and then the second phase is a chemical called vital-oxide,” Moore said.
Paris Healthcare is doing all it can for its residents, Pittman said.
“Providing the best care for our residents remains our top priority at Paris Healthcare,” she said. “To that end, we have taken several actions to further prevent the spread of infection at the Center, including having a dedicated and isolated unit where residents who test positive are placed to ensure they do not come into contact with others.”
Other steps include having a devoted staff for the infected with proper protective gear. After the last round of testing, the facility came up with six positive cases.
“We are in the process of re-testing all residents and employees at Paris Healthcare to determine how many are no longer positive for Covid-19,” Pittman said. “Additionally, we are continuing to actively monitor all residents and employees around the clock for any signs or symptoms of the coronavirus.”
The governor’s office initially sent out six teams for disinfection, and there have been more teams sent out as needed.
“The Texas National Guard plays a crucial role in our ongoing response to Covid-19, and I am grateful for their work to address the unique challenges our nursing homes face during this pandemic,” Abbott said in a press release. “The training these Guardsmen have received will equip them with the knowledge and tools they need to provide this crucial assistance to these facilities.”
The disinfection teams come from Joint Task Force 176, the governor’s office said, and each team brings in the supplies with them, such as PPE, ionized sprayers and the vital oxide, which has been approved by the Environmental Protection Agency for use against the coronavirus.
Paris Healthcare has over 50 staff and residents on site at the facility, Pittman said, and they are doing everything they can for their residents.
“We have a devoted staff equipped with proper PPE providing the best care for these residents,” she said.
