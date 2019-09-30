Though they received high scores, Team Dick and Chet did not take home the gold this weekend.
The Paris pair, the brainchild of and played by Jay Ryan and Dustin Broadway, raced through the Red Bull Soapbox Derby on Saturday afternoon at Austin Ranch, and despite receiving three nines and three 10s in scores, just missed the top three.
“We had fun,” Broadway said. “We got fourth overall. It’s one of those bucket-list kind of things. The whole experience was epic.”
The pair were sponsored by Maximum Elevation, and the vehicle was crafted in the custom garage’s shop to look like the business’ NASCAR vehicle, Broadway said.
“The whole team came out and supported us at the event,” he added.
The crew for Team Dick and Chet were Broadway as the driver, Ryan as the co-pilot, Casey Ressler and Taylor Pickens as the pit crew, and owners Collin Hadley and Kevin Mayberry.
While at the event, they got to meet Aaron Kaufman with the Gas Monkeys Garage.
“That was pretty cool,” Broadway said.
The commentators of the event praised the pair for solid construction of their vehicle and remaining in character, but it ultimately wasn’t enough, with first place going to Team Skeeter Done, second to Team Bomp Pop Racer!, Team Dallas Mavs ManiAACs and the people’s choice award going to Team Formula Juan. There were 48 racers on the track Saturday.
The video of the event can be viewed on Red Bull’s event’s page, here, with Team Dick and Chet’s run starting at about 1:31.
As they crossed the finish line, commenter Jimmy Coleman said Dick and Chet’s’ time, at 35.7 seconds, was thanks to the “aerodynamics of the mullet wig,” and Coleman praised the “sick ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ burnout” at the end of the run.
Dirt track race and local business owner Danny Booth helped with the construction of the vehicle, Broadway said. Booth owns Ironworks in Paris.
“He’s been a dirt track racer/driver for years,” Broadway said. “His craftsmanship is incredible.”
The derby is played out every six months at locations around the world. This past weekend was only the second time it came to the Dallas area. If it came back a third time, Broadway said they would definitely sign up again.
