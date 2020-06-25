BOGATA — The Bogata police chief is thanking his team and community for doing their part in catching two juveniles who stole over $15,000 in cash.
On March 15, police responded to a burglary call, where the money had been taken from Skaggs Auto Parts.
“The suspect entered an open window,” Chief David Short said. “The Bogata Police Department launched an immediate investigation into the incident, and after countless hours of interviews and investigations we were able to ID the suspects responsible for this crime.”
Police were able to solve the crime through solid police work and community support, Short said. The two juveniles, who were not named since they are minors, were caught and convicted and sentenced to nine months in a juvenile detention facility and probation.
“The Bogata Police Department would like to thank the concerned citizens for their cooperation in this matter,” Short said. “It would not be possible to do what we do without the support of our citizens and community as a whole.”
With the limited resources available to the department, every action his officers take counts, he said.
“I, Chief Short, would like to give special thanks to the officers of the Bogata Police Department for their dedication to the citizens of Bogata. They assist me in solving every crime that occurs in Bogata along with their regular duties of patrol and traffic enforcement,” he said. “For little pay and no benefits, they give their all to help me protect the citizens of our town. It takes a special type of teamwork to make this happen, and I want to recognize my officers for their effort.”
The money was not recovered, unfortunately, he added.
