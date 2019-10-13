Paris City Council will go behind closed doors at a Monday meeting to evaluate the interim city manager and financial director Gene Anderson and to discuss a tax abatement with Aequis Aero Machine, formerly T&K Machine, 2220 W. Park St.
Councilors will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
Other agenda items include a discussion about a safe zone at hotels and possible action on a resolution to approve the continued receipt of a statutory share of bingo prize fees collected on charitable bingo activity.
Councilors will be asked to appoint a member to the Library Advisory Board to fill an unexpired term left by the resignation of Christina Schock. The issuance of solid waste collection permits for Dumpster Drop and County Trash Service also will be considered.
