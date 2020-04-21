CLARKSVILLE — With state offices shut down, the construction of a new hospital in Clarksville has hit an unforeseen bump in the road. However, it is ultimately not expected to alter the timeline of when the facility should be completed.
Dr. A.J. Hashmi, who has spearheaded the effort to get Clarksville a new hospital along with a group of investors, said designs had to be altered and sent to the Texas Department of State Health Services, though approval has not yet come due to the coronavirus.
“The design is going to be submitted to the Texas Department of Health as soon as they open,” Hashmi said. “They’re open but I don’t think their section for design approval is open.”
Because of the delay, Hashmi said, construction has not yet begun on the hospital, and he said the work that has been done to the building thus far has been demolition of the old structure.
“We would have actually started construction already, but the thing is, if you start construction before you have submitted the drawings or gotten approval, that becomes a very, very serious offense,” he said. “But from our standpoint, everything is done; we’re just waiting for the architect to submit.”
Construction on the hospital was previously delayed for this matter in 2019, and Hashmi said it was further delayed when the project changed architects, and the project is now being headed by Dallas firm Dimensions Architects.
Despite the setback, Hashmi said it hasn’t altered their tentative plans to have the hospital ready to open by mid-2021.
“We’re not expecting a huge timing change. … We are still aiming for the same thing we planned to do, which is somewhere between March to July of next year,” he said.
The hiring process for the hospital is slated to begin six months into the construction.
Clarksville has been without a hospital since 2014, when Clarksville General Hospital closed. Shortly thereafter, in the summer of 2015, Hashmi and a group of investors bought the aging structure and announced plans to invest millions of dollars to renovate it and open a full-service hospital with a 24/7 emergency/trauma center and cardiac care center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.