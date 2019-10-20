COOPER — In a lengthy debate, Cooper City Council asked the Planning and Zoning Commission to look into a business moratorium.
Kevin Carter, owner of Collateral Consultants, Charleston Sky and soon to open a gym, presented the council with the option to prevent franchise businesses from coming to the area and putting locally-owned enterprises out of business.
It all stemmed from a poll of residents about whether they wanted a gym to come to Delta County. A popular gym franchise asked the poll, Carter said, and it got him to thinking. Carter is currently working to build his own gym in town, and being on the city planning committee, he said he wanted the city to think about ways to limit big franchises from taking over the area.
“It really puzzled me because the last thing we need in this town is another empty building, and why do I say that? Collateral Consultants is our main business. That is what we do. It’s a multimillion dollar a year business,” he said. “What I don’t want to see is the businesses here get spread so thin we start losing businesses because everyone wants to come to town and we sign them up, regardless of the business.”
The moratorium suggestion is to protect all local businesses, not just his, Carter said.
“If AutoZone were to come to town, and you allow them to build here, you’re going to put [The local business] out of business. The Mexican food places here in town, there’s two. You allow a third one on the square, one of those is going away,” he said. “That is being part of the strategic development committee that the mayor put together. That’s one of the topics we discussed, how to be proactive and not reactive.
“We don’t want to oversaturate … and get stuck with another empty building in town.”
A business moratorium, according to the Texas local government code for businesses, would only last 120 days. The moratorium would give the City of Cooper time to decide how it wants to handle franchises coming to town.
Carter brought his lawyer, Chris Fitzgerald of Paris, to also speak to the council. He has experience on some of Paris’ city development issues, and it is better to have a plan in place, Fitzgerald said.
“I think it’s really — it’s to protect the integrity of the small business community and a broader, proactive approach,” he said. “I’m over from Paris, and I have some to do with our economic development, and we’re seeing some of the same issues. You don’t want to see your downtown area empty. You don’t want to see a mom-and-pop run out of town. At least on a short-term vision, the moratorium allows the council to make long-range planning so this community stays and grows.”
While wanting to protect locally-owned businesses, a moratorium has some issues, though, and may not be the answer, Mayor Darren Braddy said. He checked with the Texas Municipal League, and a moratorium is for all new businesses. The league advised Braddy that specifying big box chain and franchises for a moratorium would open the city to discrimination lawsuits.
“It’s going to block anything that comes,” he said.
The city can only put in a moratorium for specific reasons, such as an inability to provide proper services like water and sewer for a new business, Braddy said.
“There are multiple ways to skin a cat, if you will,” Fitzgerald said. “The moratorium in and of itself might not be the best avenue. You want to have a progressive way to develop your town, while balancing individual rights, while balancing statutory obligations, and so a moratorium may not be the correct path, but I bet through some collaboration (with city attorney Jay Garrett), I bet we could put something into place.”
One of the main ways to encourage or discourage certain businesses is through planning and zoning, Garrett said. If the city does want to put in a moratorium, it would have to go through the Planning and Zoning Commission, he added.
He suggested the moratorium because it’s time Cooper starts planning for this, Carter said. Carter lives in Cooper and said he is invested in its future.
“These are low margin businesses, and they can shut down just like that (snap),” he said. “After they have come in here and got from you everything they can possibly get, they can pack up and be gone in a matter of a day. I am not that guy. I am invested here.”
The council agreed to ask planning and zoning to look into the matter.
“This could be a prodigious task for P-and-Z to undertake … but do we need to look at regulating growth? Probably so,” Garrett said.
