A summit planned to raise awareness of the local homelessness problem was one of many events that was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, the Lamar County Homelessness Coalition began the process of rescheduling it.
Originally to take place April 17, the conference was aimed to create awareness, to brainstorm solutions and to mobilize the community into action to help reduce homelessness in the area.
Several people from other communities were planned to be featured at the summit to share ideas, such as representatives from the Texas Homeless Network, the City of San Marcos Housing Task Force, the Cove Teen Center in Waco, Love and Care Ministries in Abilene and the Texas Education for Homeless Children and Youth.
Local law enforcement officials were also scheduled to speak, as Lamar County Chief Deputy Tommy Moore and former Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley were scheduled to talk about local intelligence and how homelessness affects criminal activity. Local Safe-T workers will also be part of the event, and will share how domestic violence connects to homelessness.
During Thursday’s quarterly coalition meeting, which was conducted via a Zoom call, coalition member Denise Kornegay said the summit is now tentatively scheduled to take place Oct. 2.
Kornegay said she has reached out to several of the scheduled speakers. Four have responded and confirmed that they will still be able to attend, though she said others have had to withdraw or were unsure if they can attend.
More details about the rescheduled event will be made available as they’re determined, she said.
In other business, the coalition talked about its June project to raise school supplies for area children. In the past, supplies were brought to the meeting, but because the meeting was virtual, supplies can now be brought to the United Way of Lamar County office at 2340 Lamar Ave.
“We assume school is going to be going on this year,” coalition president Shelly Braziel said. “Even if they aren’t, the kids are still going to be learning from home, and they’re still going to need school supplies for that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.