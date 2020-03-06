A conflict over the construction of the proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir in Red River and nearby Northeast Texas counties could be headed to court for the second time in a decade.
The proposed 72,000-acre lake is in the 2021 draft of the metroplex Region C Water Planning Group as a recommended water strategy within the next 30 years while Northeast Texas Region D Water planning group’s initial plan approved in late February is to keep the construction of the lake at least 50 years into the future as agreed upon by the two planning groups after court-ordered mediation in 2015.
By state law, there can be no conflict between the state’s 16 water planning regions in the state’s overall water plan, which is updated every five years with the next plan to be completed in 2021.
East Texans will get multiple opportunities to voice their opinion about the Region D draft. A five-hour public hearing is scheduled for 5 p.m. April 14 at Mount Pleasant Civic Center, 1800 N. Jefferson Ave.
Region D Chairman Jim Thompson of Cass County has said another joint meeting with Region D officials about the conflict is not likely to happen anytime soon.
“They’ve told me they had rather the conflict be settled by the courts or by state lawmakers,” Thompson said in January after the latest joint meeting between sub-committees of the two regional planning groups when more than 100 Northeast Texas residents packed the meeting at Hopkins County Regional Civic Center in Sulphur Springs.
After a three-hour meeting moderated by a Texas Water Development Board representative, the 14-member committee stalled when members could not agree on a timeframe for building the lake — either 30 or 50 years in the future.
Region C representatives said planning for the lake needs to begin now in order to meet the needs of thirsty Dallas-Fort Worth by the year 2050 while Region D representatives insist on keeping 2070 as a target date if the reservoir, in fact, is the only option Region C has for supplying water to a population projected to double in size by 2050.
Region D representatives insist a 2015 agreement between the two groups, which set 2070 as a target date, should remain intact. That agreement came about when the Texas Water Development Board, after litigation forced its hand, declared a conflict between the two groups and encouraged cooperation to solve the conflict.
At the time, the two regions agreed that Region C would move Marvin Nichols as a designated strategy to the year 2070 in its 2016 regional water plan and would support Region D’s efforts to study alternate water supplies, resulting in the development of the 2021 regional plans, according to an official document. Region C agreed no permit applications would be filed for actual construction.
Region D agreed to not challenge the reservoir through the end of the 2021 cycle of regional water planning. The groups further agreed to “work more cooperatively in the next regional water planning process.”
In an attempt to move the two groups toward conflict resolution, Texas Water Development Board representative Robert Gulley proposed keeping Marvin Nichols as a recommended strategy with an on-line decade of 2070 along with specific recommendations for studies by mutually agreed upon third party contractors to “evaluate the environmental and economic impacts of the reservoir, the estimated amount of any potential mitigation as well as the efficacy of alternative water supplies and water conservation strategies.” No permits would be filed through 2027.
With voiced agreement on everything in Gulley’s recommendation except the on-line target date, the two groups refused to move from their positions. That is when Region D committee member David Nabors of Paris recommended the committees take results of the meeting to respective planning groups and then decide if there is reason to have another sub-committee meeting. No other meeting has been scheduled to date.
Both the Region D and Region C draft water plans are available for review on the Texas Water Development Board website at twdb.texas.gov.
