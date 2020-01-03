A year-long battle between next door neighbors over the possession of roughly a 4-foot by 9-foot piece of property in the 3200 block of Bonham Street continues to play out in the courts. The squabble spilled over to several Paris City Council meetings last year over a zoning dispute involving the two women, drawing media attention.
In late December, 62nd District Judge Will Biard reversed a decision he made a year earlier in favor of Sheila McCann Smithey of 3220 Bonham St. and ruled in favor of accountant Lisa Short of 3206 Bonham St. Smithey said Tuesday she plans to appeal but made no further comment.
In her petition, Smithey claimed “adverse possession” rights to the property she has mowed and maintained since the 1980s with no objection from Short, according to an original petition filed in November 2018 by attorney James L. Cook of Texarkana. Cook cited the Texas Civil Civil Practice & Remedies Code and stated “a person must bring suit not later than 10 years after the day the cause of action accrues to recover real property held in peaceful and adverse possession by another who cultivates, uses or enjoys the property.”
Representing Short, Paris attorney James Rodgers argued in his motion for a new trial that “plaintiff’s planting and maintaining a flower bed and mowing grass situated (roughly 4 feet) on defendant’s side of the property line are both insufficient as a matter of law for finding adverse possession.”
On Wednesday, Short expressed relief about the judge’s decision and said after more than a year of stress and drama, she hopes for normalcy.
“Although there have been reports to the contrary, I have kept my office open throughout this ordeal and expect a busy tax season,” Short said.
Rodgers agreed with Short, and said Thursday he and his client are happy to see what he believes will be the end to a somewhat unusual civil case.
“This case escalated to more than the normal civil suit between two neighbors,” Rodgers said. “We were happy with the decision and dropped our request for damages. We were just happy to get our property back and let it go.”
The municipal side of the saga played out in Paris Planning & Zoning and Paris City Council meetings beginning in June with a denial of a zoning change request by Short to accommodate the tax office she has operated at the Bonham Street location for more than 30 years.
Comments by Smithey and her daughter, Kim McCann, fueled debates during public hearings, and a petition opposed to Short’s request, circulated by McCann and signed by 20% of people in the neighborhood, required a supermajority vote by council members. Although councilors voted 4-2 in favor of the zoning change with one abstention, the supermajority requirement prompted denial.
Short, however, gained zoning change approval at a Sept 24 meeting on a 6-0 vote with a second slightly amended request and without a certified opposition petition.
Another neighbor, Planning & Zoning Commission member James O’Bryan, joined Short in her battle when he also applied for a zoning change from single family dwelling district to neighborhood service district. McCann submitted a certified opposition petition and City Council delayed action on the request for several meetings, awaiting the return of councilor Bill Trenado from an extended illness. Although Trenado remained absent from a Sept. 24 meeting, councilors handed O’Bryan a super majority vote of approval.
