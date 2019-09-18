By getting the ball rolling Monday night, Crockett Elementary School should have a new administrative entrance by the beginning of next school year.
“The intent is to build an administration building in front of Crockett and open up classroom space,” business manager Tish Holleman said.
Earlier in the meeting, the board approved a budget amendment of $3 million to build the new offices. The money for the addition came from refinancing some of the district’s debt, creating a savings the board can put to other needed projects now. Administrators said the addition will create a focused entry point for the school itself, providing another layer of security to the building.
“It will have a good entrance that can be secured with a security guard and give us the classroom space we need,” Holleman added, saying the layout creates a three-layer barrier where visitors have to be buzzed into a vestibule like with Paris High School, while the old office spaces can be turned back into classrooms.
Most of what people coming up to the school during the day need can be done in this administration building, Assistant Superintendent Gary Preston said.
“Ninety percent of things a parent needs will be right there,” he said.
The new building will be 4,884 square feet, and construction is slated to begin as soon as possible. Building the new offices should not disturb the normal pick-up/drop-off schedule, Preston added.
