There are different challenges between teaching in rural and urban classrooms, according to Brenda Davis of Honey Grove, differences the state often doesn’t take into account.
“I am advocating for rural schools, rural Texas students. They need as much of a voice in Austin as any of the inner city schools or metropolitan schools,” she said. “The infrastructure for rural school districts isn’t what it should be. That is not being covered by the state Board of Education.”
The retired teacher and Democratic candidate for place 9 of the State Board of Education is setting up her November challenge to Republican incumbent Keven Ellis, a chiropractor from Lufkin who is finishing up the final year of his first term on the board.
A lot of the current curriculum for Texas schools is geared towards the larger districts, which have more resources, and that leaves rural districts coming up short, she said.
“You can’t expect a child or a teacher to teach a curriculum based on what, say, Frisco gets compared to what Lamar gets, especially when it comes to computers and that kind of stuff,” Davis said. “We don’t have the same tax base. We’re not taking into consideration that this teacher has to teach 25 kids in a classroom with maybe three computers. We’ve got to take into consideration that not every school has the same advantages.”
She also considers herself to be an advocate for teachers, understanding that sometimes the curriculum and the required Texas Education Knowledge and Skills requirements aren’t enough.
“I was in the classroom when 9/11 happened,” Davis said. “My TEKS and my curriculum did not address anything near the catastrophe that happened with 9/11. Fortunately, I had a principal that said, ‘Do what you have to. This is history being made.’”
A journalism and English teacher, Davis revamped her lesson plans for the next two weeks around what happened with the Twin Towers.
“We looked at how the media was covering it, how the government was covering it and what questions you would ask if you were the reporter,” Davis said. “Had I not had that flexibility the principal gave me, and just taught to the curriculum and to the TEKS, we wouldn’t have been able to address that.”
She came to education later in life, Davis said, getting her start initially in the business world, working as a journalist at newspapers in California and Texas, including the Dallas Morning News and The Midlothian Mirror, as her husband’s job moved the family around the country. When her children went off to college, well, so did she, and wound up on the teaching track, graduating from the University of Texas at Arlington and landing her first teaching job at Cleburne High School.
Her experience in and out of the classroom is a strong help in shaping her goals for the state board of education.
“I can see the benefit of trying to run the school like a business,” Davis said. “... But when you go into the classroom, it can’t be done. It needs to be done from the perspective of what that teacher sees that student needs at that particular time.”
She said businesses have the benefit of hiring employees that match the business’s goal, but a teacher in a classroom doesn’t have that luxury.
“You walk into a classroom of 20 to 25 students, and you’re going to see possibly 10 to 15 different learning styles,” Davis said. “We need to listen to teachers and to what they need to build a successful classroom.”
When it comes to textbooks, she advocates leaving history alone, Davis said.
“My dad used to say and in recent years I’ve taken it up, ‘you can’t really know where you’re going unless you know where you’ve been,’” she said. “If we start re-writing history to suit our ideological ideas, then we’re not doing the students a service. They need to know why things happen.”
Davis said that if elected, she wants to find a happy medium between the needs of the larger, urban school districts and the rural schools in her district. District 9 has 31 school districts and covers 2,500 square miles, she said, and as part of her campaign, she’s visiting school boards and other governmental meetings in each one.
The March primaries are set for March 3, with early voting to start Feb. 18.
