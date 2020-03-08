With the rising cost of four-year universities, skilled trades often prove to be an educational near-equivalent for a lucrative career.
Attending a four-year college has gotten more expensive each year. The cost of public institutions has risen 31% beyond inflation over the last 10-year period, according to the National Center for Educational Statistics. Additionally, more than one-third of students who begin a four-year program do not finish it, often leaving with heavy college loans and no degree.
While some find great success from pursuing bachelor’s degrees, skilled trades and workforce degrees offer another opportunity to increase income without the extra cost.
Bobby Fields, an instructor of mechatronics at Paris Junior College, said graduates of his program often make as much as students who graduate from a four-year college.
“Mechatronics’s average salary, starting out it’s about $25 an hour. With what they do here, they can add to it at a four-year university if they choose. But with just the associate’s degree, they can get up to around $40 to $50 dollars an hour,” Fields said.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics forecasts a 10% increase in the number of electrical jobs in the next 10 years.
“(Job placement) is better than 100%. We can’t supply students fast enough to fill the jobs that are available.
Technology is growing so fast that the need for skilled laborers is outpacing the number of graduates,” Fields said.
Medical fields such as nursing and radiology provide similar opportunities. Dr. Gregory Ferenchak is the Dean of Health Occupations at Paris Junior College. The most popular medical trade that the school offers is nursing. Speaking of average nursing salaries, Ferenchek said the pay is often between $22 and $25 per hour.
“There are more job opportunities for nursing, and they can work in a doctor’s office. They can work in an outpatient clinic, they can work for the hospital … so for nursing there’s a lot of job opportunities and a lot of variety,” Ferenchek said.
And since graduates can begin their career with as little as two years of post-secondary education, they can be out earning a salary while their four-year school counterparts have years of school ahead of them.
“Well, you know, people historically think of the community college as, you know, you can’t get into a four-year school so you go to an associate degree, two year college,” Ferenchek said.
“A lot of the health science programs are basically entry level associates degrees, so there is no need to have the bachelor’s degree.
For example, radiologic technology, going through a bachelor’s program isn’t going to make you any better of a tech.”
Certificate and certification programs are also available at Paris Junior College.
Cobb Manning is a current PJC student in the air conditioning program. Although he has a full-time day job, he is still able to pursue training in the evenings to avoid disrupting his work schedule.
“What I’m doing now is we own a meat processing plant here in Lamar County. And you can imagine that we have a lot of freezers and coolers and all that kind of stuff. And that’s the main reason that I went to this, so that when something is awry there, we know what to do. We don’t have to wait upon someone else to show up,” Manning said.
“I would say that you’re going to get out of it what you put in it. If you go in there, just haphazard, you know, and think somebody or something’s gonna be handed to you, that’s not going to work. You’re going to need to put forth the effort to get as much out of the class as you can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.