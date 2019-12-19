CLARKSVILLE — Residents here have experienced dramatic fluctuations in water pressure for months, to the extent that Mayor Ann Rushing said people often can’t even wash their hands. Soon, though, the problem will be rectified.
The Clarksville City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to replace roughly 140 feet of two-inch piping and to install new water valves along West Madison Street and North West Street, with costs not to exceed $11,000.
“The pipes are just old and have worn down over the years,” utilities director Matthew McAdoo said after the meeting. ‘It’s a small, older line, and it’s just time to replace it.”
The problem isn’t constant, as pressure often fluctuates in the impacted area, Rushing said. When it’s at its worst, though, pressure can be so minimal that it’s unusable. According to McAdoo, the issues have been going on for roughly a year, but have worsened over time.
McAdoo said he’s unsure when the work will begin on repairing the line, but when work does start, he doesn’t foresee it taking more than a couple days.
“I really hope we can get this done so we can get everything running smoothly for our customers,” McAdoo said.
In other business, the council granted a 30-day extension to local property owner Douglas Wayne Betts Jr., who in October was told he had 30 days to demolish and remove his property at 1603 W Broadway Ave.
Code enforcement officer Damien Carrasco said Betts has made progress on demolishing the property, but that the process has been slow since he’s doing the work himself.
The council also approved a 90-day extension for the demolition of a property at 906 S. Delaware St. Carrasco said the property owner said they would likely not be able to complete the work until March.
