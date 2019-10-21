The Paris Fire Department is asking the community to keep a local firefighter’s family and friends in their thoughts and prayers after he lost his life Sunday morning in a motorcycle accident.
The crash occurred in the 3900 block of Southeast Loop 286, Paris Interim Fire Chief Thomas McMonigle confirmed.
“This morning, Paris Fire Department responded to a single vehicle accident where unfortunately the single occupant succumbed to his injuries. The driver, Layton Slade Baker, was a firefighter with Paris Fire Department since April 2017. He was 24 years old,” McMonigle said early Sunday. “Slade was assigned to B-Shift throughout his time with the PFD. He was an excellent firefighter, always striving to better himself both professionally and as a person.
“Slade loved life and was always smiling, yet he was the first to offer help to anyone who needed it. He had a true servant’s heart. No matter whether you were lucky enough to either know Slade on a personal basis or had met him in passing, he left a lasting impression on all.”
Paris Fire Department has stationed an honor guard to remain with his body during this time, the interim chief said.
