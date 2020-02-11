It’s a drop in the bucket, but Lamar County commissioners are excited about the roughly $240,000 in federal funds to work on a little more than seven miles of roadway.
Each of the commissioners learned Monday of their share in a 2020 Texas Community Development Block Grant for road improvements, the first of its kind to be received by the county, and one that Charles Edwards of Resource Management & Consulting Co. has been working on for the past three years.
“What are our chances of getting more of this funding in the future?” Commissioner Lawrence Malone asked. Edwards replied now that the county has been successful with the first application, others may follow. Work is to include the road base as well as the replacement of either a gravel or asphalt surface.
At Monday’s meeting, commissioners also met behind closed doors with a representative of Samsung Solar Energy, an international firm, interested in locating Paris Farm Solar Project on 1,600 acres of land just south of the Paris city limits with an investment of roughly $216 million.
Commissioners voted unanimously to receive a financial incentive application for the solar project and accept the application for further review.
The court took no action after meeting with Paris City Attorney Stephanie Harris on an economic development matter, most likely a proposed tax abatement, presented by Paris Economic Develop Corp., also represented by Harris.
During open session, commissioners appointed Paris Librarian Priscilla McAnally to the County Child Welfare Board. The court also approved work to be performed by Commissioners Ronnie Bass and Don Anderson on the break room at the Lamar County Jail as well the use of their precinct trucks to haul gravel to an area behind the jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.