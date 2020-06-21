Representatives from community businesses gathered Thursday to commemorate the addition of a new business — Cottonwood Barn Venue — to the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce. Co-owner Elizabeth Carter cut the red ribbon, signifying that the Cottonwood Barn Venue had opened for business.
Used for weddings and other formal events, the Cottonwood Barn Venue borders a lake and offers an elegant atmosphere for $3,500 weekend rentals. The project has been underway for seven years, growing from Carter’s vision to a reality.
Chamber of Commerce President Paul Allen presented the Carters with official pins and invited Carter to speak about the background behind the project.
“We started looking around for properties, and we looked at Paris because although we don’t live here, this is home for my kids. We were on a Sunday drive when we found it, and it just kind of fell in place,” Carter said.
A speech pathologist, Carter often worked at a hospital.
“We felt like there were so many days we worked in the hospital and stuff that I saw people on some of the worst days of their life, that I wanted to do something different and kind of help people on the best days of their life,” she said.
The venue has received reservations into 2021 and 2022, and Carter said that 15 weekends have been booked back to back.
The full indoor bar had been created from old tree trunks that had existed in the barn before it’s remodel. Aside from the main windows, every aspect of the venue had been created with local products, Carter said.
The ribbon cutting showed Carter how supportive the Paris community is, she said.
“Today for the ribbon cutting, it honestly gave me insight into the community and you know, that they know of us and that they’re looking forward to us. That, you know, we’re a plus. We’re a good thing for the community. Not you know, not just something that’s kind of moving and nobody knows what’s going on. So the fact that everybody’s excited, that shows a lot for them,” she said.
