CLARKSVILLE — For years, the condition of Cheatham Elementary School has been a burden on Clarksville ISD. It’s gotten to the point that school officials say it would be better to demolish it and build a new school in its place than to continually perform maintenance. To do that, however, the school would need to pass a bond referendum.
The problems at Cheatham Elementary School are numerous and range in severity, Superintendent Kermit Ward told The Paris News.
Among the issues facing the school are asbestos, small classroom sizes, a lack of water fountains in the hallways, technological limitations and more.
In most Head Start classrooms, Ward said, there are bathrooms in each class; there aren’t at Cheatham, however, which means teachers must ostensibly stop class for 15 to 20 minutes every time a student needs to use the restroom.
To fix the asbestos problem alone would cost well over $800,000, Ward said.
“Even just this week, we had a problem with the heating system that’d cost $16,000 to fix,” the superintendent said. “It’s a lot of little things like that that add up over time.”
Ward estimated that it will cost between $8-10 million to demolish the old elementary school and build a new one. To raise the necessary funds, there would need to be a tax increase of 20 to 25 cents per year per $100 valuation.
“I know it’s a considerable amount, but that’s the cost of deferring it so long,” Ward said. “A number of years ago, we got an estimate that to rebuild all three schools would cost $15 million. Now, the cost of doing just one school is almost that much. We’ve been kicking the can down the road, but eventually we’re going to run out of road.”
Though the district is still in the preliminary planning stage, Ward said a bond election is imminent. Elections can only be held in May or November, but Ward said the district will not put it to a vote in May.
“The earliest it might go to the public for a vote would be November, but most likely we’ll wait until May of next year before we vote on it,” Ward said.
In 2019, Clarksville approved a tax ratification election that raised the property tax rate from $1.04 per $100 valuation to $1.06. Ward said some people have expressed confusion as to why the district would need to hold a bond referendum so soon after passing
the TRE.
“The TRE doesn’t solve our problems, but it puts (us) in a position that we are finally able to change things,” Ward said.
Ward pointed to several new industries on the horizon for Clarksville and Red River County, including the new hospital being constructed, the solar farm projects and the slaughterhouse being built just outside of Detroit as reasons to commit to improving the school system.
“We want to demonstrate that Clarksville can be a home to these people who are going to be coming as we expand and grow, and that starts with the schools,” he said. “To have a strong community you need a strong school system, and you need to make a healthy school system for a chance at growth.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.