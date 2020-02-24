CLARKSVILLE — With a higher percentage than should be of Clarksville ISD students reading below grade level, Superintendent Kermit Ward wanted to know why. He separated the district into quadrants to study, and he’s taken what he’s learned to the district’s trustees so they may address the problem.
Ward on Thursday discussed with the board the third quadrant of study, grades three through five, and what he learned supported what he found in the previous two areas of study — a lack of reading at the youngest ages, as well as widespread poverty haunts students later in their education.
“Our kids actually are coming to us with little background knowledge, and sometimes the lack of basic needs at home, and so it’s creating a learning gap from the onset,” he said. “We’ve got an uncomfortable amount of kids that aren’t reading on grade level by third grade, which research talks about the significance and the importance of reading on grade level by third grade.
“I’m really, really pleased right now with the work that’s being done at the elementary to really kind of give our kids a fair start and not put them at a disadvantage at such a young age. I do feel like we’ve done some things already to plug those holes.”
The district and its teachers have made changes in real time as his study progressed in order to better meet the needs of the students and to get those who are behind caught up, Ward said.
In addition to tackling low reading scores, the district is working to get its attendance rate up to 96% but the flu and other seasonal illnesses are not making that easy.
“It hasn’t been as dire or as significant as last year, but the flu still has an effect on — I’m not just going to say Clarksville, on all East Texas schools because attendance is still low pretty much across the board in Red River County,” he said. “Our goal was 96%, and I can tell you now we’re probably at about 94%, so we’re behind and there’s just no way to really get on top on that until — you just hope you have a strong finish.”
To help with next school year’s attendance rate, Ward said Clarksville trustees have seen an increasing number of parents not sending their child to school on Presidents Day. As a result, the district modified its next school year calendar to create a student holiday on that day.
“Last week was presidents weekend; our elementary attendance rate was 85%,” Ward said. “So, that’s the community telling me loud and clear ‘we don’t wanna go to school on Presidents Day.’”
The board also scheduled spring break to align with Paris Junior College’s scheduled break, Ward said.
Also on Thursday, the board heard about a gift to Clarksville students that sent them to Fort Worth last week to enjoy a 21st century take on the Shakespearean play “Romeo and Juliet.” The gift came courtesy of Clarksville ISD alum Ruth Hodges, who bumped into a trustee during a Fort Worth training convention, Ward said. During their conversation, Hodges, who lives in Fort Worth, was talking about the play, and she invited the district to bring students to it. Then, she gifted the district the travel costs to get students there.
“That was an easy call for us to send our kids to Fort Worth (last week) to partake in the play,” Ward said. “This is a play where it’s in the 21st century, so Romeo and Juliet have cellphones. It was an interesting twist, and our kids thoroughly enjoyed it.”
