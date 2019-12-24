While overall crime in Paris is down 6.54% in the first half of this year, police department data show a startling increase in the number of reported rapes.
Reported rapes are up 400% from January to June this year compared to the same time period in 2018, the data show. In 2018, there were two reported rapes. In 2019, that number jumped to 10.
That doesn’t necessarily mean there were more rapes in Paris than in years past. Nationally, rape is the most under-reported crime with the U.S. Department of Justice estimating that 63% of rapes go unreported to police, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.
Similar to an increase in the number of child sexual assault reports — Paris police investigated 48 such complaints in Fiscal Year 2019, resulting in nine arrests, compared to a combined 82 reports in the previous two budget years — increases in reported crime depend on a victim’s willingness to come forward, Paris Police Detective Chris Bean told the Kiwanis Club of Paris during a September program.
However, most crime in Paris was down from January to June compared to the same period in 2018. Robbery, assault, burglary and theft all were down year-to-year, although motor vehicle thefts increased, the data show.
There were eight reported robberies compared to 10 last year; 300 reported assaults compared to 335 last year; 71 burglaries as compared to 81 last year; 225 thefts as compared to 237 last year; and 28 motor vehicle thefts as compared to 22 last year.
The most significant decrease in crime was in burglaries, down 11% in year-to-year comparison.
Of all the sections in the city, Section 3 had the most calls — 5,465 calls for service.
Paris Police Lt. Doug Thompson said he was unsure why that section had the highest volume of calls. The boundaries for that section have been the same for several years now, he said. Last year’s call volume was almost the same: 5,467. The image suggests population is less dense in that area, and includes property such as school districts, Cox Field, public access land and forested areas.
The department’s clearance rate — or comparison of crimes cleared when arrests were made to the total number of reported crimes — was 19.75% in 2018, compared to the national average of 45.6% of violent crimes and 17.6% of property crimes.
Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley previously said staffing shortages “hampered efforts at preventative patrol.” The department’s clearance rate for the first half of the year was 18.82%.
Overall, the department recorded 40,680 calls in 2018, down 5,506 calls from 2017. In the first half of 2019, they recorded 18,928 calls.
