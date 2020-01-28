An agreement between Lamar County and Paris Regional Medical Center, which has pumped an additional $15 million or more into the local economy in the past seven years, continues.
Lamar County Commissioners on Monday again agreed to send money to a special Medicare fund as the county has been doing since 2013 while Paris Regional Medical Center continues to provide health care to the county’s poorest population.
Commissioners authorized $267,423.32 be sent to a 1115 Medicaid Waiver Program to offset some of the indigent health care costs provided by Paris Regional Medical Center since mid-August, according to an agenda posting. For every dollar the county contributes, the federal program will send $2.60 to Paris Regional to help offset non-reimbursed Medicaid and indigent care costs. The county is expected to send an even larger amount in August or September to help with hospital indigent care costs for the next seven months.
As required by state law, counties are expected to spend a minimum 8% of its general revenue tax levy on indigent health care, which in the 2019-20 Lamar County budget amounts to roughly $1.3 million, according to Lamar County Treasurer Nicki Bridgers. However, the total includes payments to other providers in addition to that sent to the Medicaid Waiver Program.
Before commissioners voted on the February intergovernmental transfer, Paris Regional CEO Steve Hyde reviewed the 2012 Lamar County Clinical Services agreement in which Paris Regional tracks its indigent health care expenses and submits those numbers to commissioners, who in turn voluntarily contribute to the 1115 Medicaid Waiver program.
“When ‘Obamacare’ rolled out in 2010, it expected every state to partner, but Texas came up with the Medicaid Expansion or 1115 Waiver Program,” Hyde said.
“The county and hospital created the Lamar County Clinical Services agreement. It allows the hospital to calculate their unreimbursed cost for Medicaid and uninsured patients and gives the local government a part in determining how these costs are funded.
“These federal funds are already funded, so it is no increase to the local taxpayer base,” Hyde continued. “The money is sitting there and other states are doing this; our taxpayers have already paid in the taxes and it just allows this money to come back to Lamar County.”
In giving a brief review of hospital statistics for 2019, Hyde reported hospital admissions up 2% at 7,500; ER visits up 10% at more than 36,000; surgeries up 1% at 7,400 and births up 6% at 825.
“Paris Regional is a busy place, and we continue to get busier and busier drawing people from the regional area,” Hyde said.
