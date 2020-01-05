Jury selection is scheduled Monday in 6th District Court for the child sex trial of 39-year-old Jason Gordon Grant Castor of Paris.
Castor is charged with a third degree felony of indecency with a child by exposure. He was indicted June 13, 2019. The defendant was arrested in May 2019 by the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and released on a $20,000 bond in November.
Castor is represented by court-appointed attorney Nick Stallings of Paris.
The case is to be prosecuted by Lamar County Assistant District Attorney Jill Drake.
