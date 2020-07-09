A new, non-denominational church is getting ready to open in Paris.
“I’ve had this pool to really invest and pour back into the community that helped build who I am. That’s been in my heart and my vision for the past six months: to make sure I’m doing everything that I can to invest into the city and the county that really made me who I am,” Mitchell said.
The church will have its official launch on Aug. 8.
“We actually started our launch back in February with a Vision Mixer. A lot of people came out, but with Covid-19, we scaled back,” Mitchell said. “We will be doing a night of worship and community fellowship where they will get to know me as the pastor and my launch team.”
More than 20 people have already committed to joining the church.
To keep with social distancing guidelines, the church has been hosting online Bible study classes and other online services.
Currently, Mitchell lives in Dallas and commutes to Paris every week for church activities. He recently moved from Memphis, Tennessee, where he worked with Hilton Corporate.
“I’ve worked with a lot of hotels around the country. One day, I just got the call from the Lord to come back and help my community. I moved back to Texas in January,” Mitchell said. “I went around my community and met with some of my classmates. I just wanted to, you know, hear what they thought about the community and what was lacking, what was missing.”
During this time of racial tensions, Mitchell hopes that Renew Church will be a vehicle for healing and community involvement for the Paris area.
“I believe that we have all been given gifts and talents for a purpose and that’s to help our fellow man and to bring change to our community. I believe the only way we can be effective in that is through love and that’s love of Jesus Christ. We are all different, all different shades, all different creeds from all different backgrounds. But the only thing that really unites us is our love for Christ,” he said.
“With the climate of the world right now, with all the division and racism, I believe if the church comes together, we can eliminate a lot of this anger and a lot of this hurt. My focus is to bring not only the African-American community together, but the Asian community, the white community and all other backgrounds just to worship together in one place.”
Besides worship services, Renew Church will have programs that are geared towards helping those who are homeless and less fortunate.
“We have a lot of programs we are bringing to Paris. We have our Care Now program that will help people pay for dental work and different things like that. We are bringing in a program where we will be in the school systems, kind of like a big brother big sister program. We’ve done it in Dallas before and I want to bring it to the City of Paris,” Mitchell said.
There are also plans to help nurses in hospitals and children in schools cultivate life skills such as check cashing and credit monitoring.
“We are not just bringing Jesus, but we are bringing everyday life skills to help people live their best life,” Mitchell said.
Renew Church currently has no building and is operating out of New Birth Baptist Church. Services are at 2 p.m. Saturday after a full day of community service.
For information, visit renewchurchtx.com or email connect@renewchurchtx.com.
