Because of the coronavirus, it’s no longer business as usual at the Lamar County Courthouse, and it’s more than likely going to stay that way.
On orders from the Texas Supreme Court, district judges Will Biard and Wes Tidwell halted jury trials in March, and county officials limited entry to the courthouse to two doors, one at the county clerk’s office and the other at the north entrance.
Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass stationed a courthouse guard at the north door to assist visitors and provide security.
A security plan approved by the Lamar County Commissioners’ Court in August 2018 called for limiting access to the courthouse as well as other measures.
“We’ve been slow implementing it because there are some equipment and manpower needs,” Tidwell said. “Now is the opportune time. Since we have done it, I have not had one complaint. I think the public is appreciative of the added security.”
Since commissioners have already approved the security plan, Tidwell said he believes the court will agree now is time to move forward with other security measures, including a portable metal detector to be shared by all courts.
With health security now in mind and because of recent Texas Supreme Court orders, Tidwell said district judges across Texas are now planning for the future. They continue to hold hearings by video conference as much as possible, and maintain social distancing and other protective measures when hearings take place at the courthouse.
“Right now it’s been survive, survive, survive — keep the dockets up the best you can, and attend to the matters that must be taken care of,” Tidwell said. “Now we all need to start thinking about the future.”
Delegated the responsibility of planning for court procedures by Senior Judge Biard, Tidwell said he is happy to take on the duty.
“Judge Biard is out of the courthouse more than I am (Hopkins, Delta and Franklin counties) and I don’t mind doing it; in fact I kind of like doing it,” Tidwell said.
In addition to the plan to limit courthouse access, Tidwell said courtroom proceedings will have a different look instigated by a two-step plan.
The first is to provide health security by checking for illness and maintaining social distancing while moving court dockets along, and the second plan involves bringing back jury trials probably in August or early September.
“At times, we may have 400 to 500 folks floating around this courthouse,” Tidwell said. “How are we going to handle the common areas — the front door, the restrooms, the elevator? These are questions we need to prepare for.”
As examples of solutions, Tidwell said a portable acrylic sneeze guard is in the plan for the district courtroom to be moved from the district clerk’s position to the witness stand as needed. Snap-on markers on the backs of benches to mark distance in courtroom seating is another. And, on jury selection days, instead of calling a panel for two juries, the court would send out separate summons for one jury in the morning and one in the afternoon.
An information campaign about jury summons also is planned to educate people on exemptions from jury duty.
“If people take the time to fill out the jury summons form and send them back, they don’t have to come,” Tidwell said. “That in itself would eliminate some coming to the courthouse.”
Tidwell stressed the importance of both physical and health security in order for people to feel safe.
“I have got to assure people that the courthouse is safe,” the judge said. “I am about wanting folks to come and sit on juries and do their civic duties, but the only way we can get them to come is to assure them that we have bent over backwards to make sure the place is safe and clean, and we are taking care of business the way it ought to be.”
With ongoing planning in place, Tidwell said every office in the courthouse is open for business although a telephone call is suggested prior to coming.
“The courthouse has never been shut down,” Tidwell said. “It may not be business as usual as we saw in the old days, but it may be business as usual from now on, at least until vaccines are found for the coronavirus.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.