Thankful for a slight breeze, roughly 100 people braved a warm Saturday afternoon as Lamar County United Way kicked off this year’s fundraising drive at Paris Ford Lincoln, raising more than $2,600 for the 2020 campaign.
Meals on Wheels took the traveling karaoke trophy with supporters of singer Melissa Jones contributing $680 to run away with the competition. The Reach Center took second place with $198 for singer Stephen Gerrald. Habitat for Humanity came in third with $138 for Terry Bulls.
Paris Ford Lincoln contributed $1,200 for 60 test drives during the “Drive 4UR Community” event.
“It was a great day but a little hot,” executive director Jenny Wilson said after she and disc jockey Barry Diamond announced karaoke winners. “We
appreciate all the people who came out for a test drive as well as all the singers, all the agency boards, United Way board members and everyone who braved the heat in support of this year’s drive.”
Earlier, 2020 drive chairman Steve Hyde, Paris Regional Medical Center CEO, welcomed supporters and reminded the audience of the importance of United Way.
“We take the burden off you in supporting our agencies by distributing your donation to all these wonderful organizations,” Hyde said. “Thank you for being here, and please talk up the United Way to your families and where you work to help us reach our $500,000 goal because it is money that is well served.”
