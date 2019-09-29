For people who hope to cast a ballot in the upcoming Nov. 5 election but still need to register, there is still time, but it’s running out quickly.
The last day for Texans to register to vote in the November election is Oct. 7, Lamar County Elections Supervisor Tricia Johnson said.
No proof of identification or residency is needed to register, she said, as the information provided is run through a database.
“You don’t need to show your license or anything like that just to register,” she said. “If we run into any problems or anything comes up, we’ll send it back in the mail to the address you provided.”
Proof of residence is required when going to vote, though, Johnson said.
The deadline to register is typically 30 days prior to the next election, but since Oct. 5 falls on a weekend, Johnson said the deadline was pushed to the next weekday.
Texas residents can get a registration application online at votetexas.gov/register-to-vote, or they can pick registrations up at local elections offices. However, voter applications cannot be submitted online, and still need to be given to local elections offices.
For Lamar County residents, the elections office is located at the Old Post Office, 231 Lamar Ave.
Early voting begins on Oct. 21 and lasts until Nov. 1, and Lamar County residents can vote at the elections office.
On Election Day, there are four different voting locations, depending on what precinct the voter lives in. The Precinct 1 polling place is the elections office, Precinct 2 voters go Oak Park United Methodist Church, 2515 Bonham St., Precinct 3 voters can cast their ballot at Ramseur Baptist Church at 3400 Lamar Ave. and Precinct 4’s polling place is Providence Baptist Church at 4680 Farm Rd 195.
In Red River County, voters can register at the county clerk’s office at 200 N Walnut St. in Clarksville. On Election Day, Red River County voters can vote at either Clarksville City Hall, 800 W Walnut St., Bogata Community Center, 206 NW 2nd St., First Baptist Church at the intersection of Garner Drive and 2nd Street SW, or Avery Methodist Church, 390 W Alabama St. in Avery.
Voters will go to Clarksville City Hall if they reside in Precincts 1, 2, 3, 4, 11, 20, 21, 24, 28 or 31, County Clerk Shawn Weemes said. Voters will go to the Bogata Community Center if they live in Precincts 5, 7, 9 or 10. First Baptist Church Clarksville is used by voters in Precincts 13, 14, 17 and 30. And voters in Precincts 14, 27, 29 and 30 use Avery Methodist Church.
Voters in Delta County can register and vote at the Delta County Courthouse, 200 W. Dallas Ave., in Cooper, County Clerk Jane Jones said.
And in Fannin County, residents can register at the county clerk’s office, 800 E 2nd St. in Bonham. Early voting is at the Bonham Armory, 1100 W 5th St. and on Election Day, they can cast their ballot at the Bonham Armory, First Presbyterian Church, 821 N Center St.; Telephone Baptist Church, 14731 FM 273; Leonard City Hall, 111 W Collins St.; Church of Christ at 101 Cedar St. in Ector; the Civic Center at 540 6th St. in Honey Grove; and Bailey City Hall, at 113 N Main St. in Bailey, said deputy voter registrar Denna Parham.
Each of the four counties reported good turnout for the most recent election, the 2018 general midterm elections. In Lamar County, Johnson said there were 15,724 ballots cast. Red River had 4,447 votes, Delta County had 1,956 votes cast and Fannin had 10,841 votes in the 2018 general election.
Lamar County has 31,215 registered voters, Red River County has 8,221 registered voters, Delta County has 3,897 voters and Fannin has 20,797 voters.
Johnson said she expects to see a much smaller turnout for the coming elections, however.
“Constitutional amendment elections tend to get pretty poor turnout,” she said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if most people don’t even know what’s on the ballot.”
Up for election are eight constitutional amendments.
Proposition 1 concerns possibly permitting a person to hold more than one office as a municipal judge at the same time.
Proposition 2 would provide for the issuance of additional general obligation bonds by the Texas Water Development Board.
Proposition 3 would authorize the legislature to provide for a temporary exemption from ad valorem taxation of a portion of the appraised value of certain property damaged by a disaster.
Proposition 4 would prohibit the imposition of an individual income tax, including a tax on an individual’s share of partnership and unincorporated association income.
Proposition 5 would dedicate the revenue received from the existing state sales and use taxes that are imposed on sporting goods to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission, which would then be used to protect the state’s natural areas, water quality and history by acquiring, managing and improving state and local parks and historic sites while not increasing the rate of the state sales and use taxes.
Proposition 6 would increase by $3 billion the maximum bond amount authorized for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.
Proposition 7 would allow increased distributions to the available school fund.
Proposition 8 would create a flood infrastructure fund to assist in the financing of drainage, flood mitigation, and flood control projects.
Proposition 9 would exempt precious metal held in a precious metal depository located in Texas from ad valorem taxation.
Proposition 10 would allow the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker in certain circumstances.
