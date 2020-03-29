With a search warrant delivered Friday, police arrested Paris resident Travis McDonald, 29, charging him with two felony drug offenses.
“Unfortunately, even in this pandemic, crime doesn't take a time out,” the Paris Police Department posted to its Facebook page.
Police had been investigating the suspect, Chief Bob Hundley said, and used help from Officer Jeff Padier and his K-9, Cupa, to arrest McDonald.
“Cupa was utilized and displayed a positive alert indicating the presence of illegal drugs from which a search warrant was obtained,” Hundley said. “Cupa was crucial in making this case.
The police arrested McDonald in the 1300 block of North Main Street for possession of marijuana, between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, penalty group 2(A) between 4 grams and 400 grams. The marijuana charge is a state jail felony, and the possession with intent to deliver is a first degree felony, according to police.
A first degree felony is punishable by five years minimum up to 99, with a fine not to exceed $10,000, according to smu.edu’s website, and a state jail felony is punishable by anywhere from 180 days up to two years and a fine not to exceed $10,000.
The picture of the evidence gathered from the drug bust includes clips of ammunition for weapons, shotguns, a pistol, cash, a little over 3.5 pounds of marijuana and 53 grams of tetrahydrocannabinol, more commonly known as THC.
“THC is the active hallucinogenic chemical compound found in marijuana,” Chief Hundley said.
Hundley said the investigation is continuing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.