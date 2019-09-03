North Lamar ISD students and staff are working without computers today as Information Technology staff address the Thursday night cyber attack that infected the school’s network and servers, technology director Glenda Parson said.
“We’re still getting a plan of action together this morning,” Parson said. “Working hard, getting to it, but we still have to isolate where it came from to get everything back up. Backups and everything will need to be rebuilt, servers will need to be rebuilt, and we’re just having to put together a plan still.”
IT staff are working one computer at a time, starting with administration, to try and restore files and identify the origin of the ransomware, North Lamar public relations director Carla Coleman said. In the meantime, all staff are encouraged to work from home if possible, or use their phones and pen and paper.
The school district first confirmed the ransomware virus Thursday night.
“Last night at 8:10 p.m., something was done to set off the ransomware virus,” Coleman said in a statement Friday. “Most likely, someone opened an email attachment.”
Friday around 6:30 a.m., Parson began receiving texts with screenshots from staff members. She knew immediately something was wrong and sent out a Panther Alert to staff with an announcement to not turn on school computers, Coleman said. As of Friday evening, school servers were infected, as well as its backup servers. Coleman said the staff worked without their computers Friday, instead using their phones and pen and paper.
“Our IT department has been working diligently on getting as much information restored to the network as possible,” Coleman previously said. “Tuesday’s workday without computers will most likely mirror today’s.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.