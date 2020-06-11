The City of Paris will apply for up to $1.4 million in federal funds to recover costs associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
Paris City Council gave the go ahead to City Manager Grayson Path at a Monday meeting to apply for funds and to seek a third party as administrator of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act grant.
Paris will be allocated a maximum amount of $55 per capita, and will receive 20% ($270,000) up front with the remainder available as reimbursements as the city submits requests, Path said.
“Until we received this letter (dated May 11), we had no idea anything was coming,” Path said. “The reporting process is sizable as with all federal funding, so we are requesting a third party administrator.
“We will be reimbursed for extra expenses incurred by EMS such as supplies, cleaning and overtime after each Covid-19 call,” Path said.
The grant is retroactive to March 1 and will extend to Dec. 30 with a 90-day period to submit requests for reimbursements.
When asked about coverage for Covid-19 antibody testing, Path said he believes the cost of testing will be covered, adding the city still has a significant number of the 1,500 antibody tests purchased in early April for $37,500.
“Everybody who wanted tests were tested during our drive-thru testing,” Mayor Steve Clifford said. “We’ll probably offer tests again when the pandemic reaches an end. We might offer that for free if we are going to be reimbursed.”
As noted in earlier news coverage, antibody testing is not effective for diagnosing Covid-19 but provides information about who may have already had the disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.