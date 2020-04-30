Even though visitors can’t walk through the Museum of the Red River, they can still do a walk-through.
After a Paris News feature about area museums’ coping with quarantine in the April 12 Living section, Paris Junior College professor and local businessman Chris Malone reached out to say that his company, 3-D Capture Tours, had in fact created a 3D virtual tour of the museum.
“We actually did it twice,” Malone said. “They were in the middle of remodelling.”
They were also in the middle of a transitional period for the museum’s marketing team, which handles the website and the museum’s online presence, according to Communications Director Steven Ratcliff.
“We had a gentleman here doing the job,” he said, adding he then left. “We hired somebody last June, and he was here June through October.”
The second director left before Ratcliff came on board, and right when Malone had finished the basic virtual tour, which left the virtual tour project in a sort of limbo, though it did make it to the museum’s website.
According to Malone, the tour was placed on the museum’s “Find Us” page, underneath the Google map of where to find the museum in Idabel, Oklahoma.
Since reaching out, Ratcliff has moved the virtual tour to it’s own spot under the Exhibits menu, just click “Virtual Tour,” and visitors to the museum website can be instantly transported to visit the rare, Cretaceuous-era predator Acrocanthosaurus atokensis, which the museum has nicknamed “Acro.” They can tour the museum’s exhibits, view the classrooms and even look through the giftshop.
The museum plans to reach out to Malone to see about enhancing features on the virtual tour to include infographics for the collections, Ratcliff said.
“We might be interested in doing something,” he said.
3D as a business
Malone has taught computer-aided design at Paris Junior College for 10 years, but six years ago he and his wife, Rebecca, were looking at buying a house. They started their search online, viewing photos on real estate websites, but they often found when they visited the place in real life, it didn’t match up.
“In some of the images, it doesn’t look anything like the house,” Malone said.
Frustrated with that, and drawing on Malone’s background in computer design, the pair purchased a Matterport 3D camera, which is capable of taking extreme quality high definition photos, and software that pieces the photos together to create an immersive 3D experience.
“It used infrared lasers shooting 360 degrees,” Malone said. “For every shot that you do, there is a series of lasers and it collects data points.”
The data is gathered in a point cloud to render the 3D image. With this information, his company can create a virtual tour of a home, or, if the person viewing the image has a set of virtual reality goggles, they can view it in VR to get the full, immersive experience.
“They have those cheap $5 cardboard boxes that turn your smartphone into a VR set,” he said.
The software also creates a wide variety of applications for the 3D technology besides real estate, Malone added, from wedding venues to schools, so prospective parents can view a school district’s facilities before moving, to using it for active shooter drills.
“The police and everyone need to see what’s in those areas beforehand,” he said, before going into a dangerous situation. With the 3D tour, they can plan better for how to handle a difficult situation, he said.
The program is also useful for architectural firms planning on renovations for an existing building to show existing floor plans, Malone added. Because the tours are created using high definition photographs, any one of those can be pulled out for still images, and the data collected includes measurements inside the space, which gives clients “the ability to measure from any visible location in the tour.”
“This is great if you are buying a house and trying to see if your furniture will fit,” Malone said. “There’s really a lot of applications for the software. I really am passionate about this technology.”
