A 73-year-old man lost his life in a wreck Tuesday afternoon, Paris Police Department confirmed Tuesday night.
James Edward Fletcher, 73, was pronounced dead on scene from injuries sustained in a collision at 2:01 p.m. in the 5700 block of Bonham Street. Fletcher, driving a 2007 Chevrolet pickup traveling westbound, hydroplaned and collided with a 2012 Ford SUV traveling eastbound, officers said. A bystander said he saw the vehicles collide, and the pickup caught fire shortly after.
The driver and passenger of the Ford SUV were transported to PRMC for treatment. Reports on scene were that their injuries were minor.
Paris Police, Paris Fire and Paris EMS responded, as well as Department of Public Safety troopers and Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.
The Paris Police Accident Investigation Team is investigating the crash, the department said in a press release.
