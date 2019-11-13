BOGATA — Wake Wood in Franklin County Appraisal District and David Grider in Titus County Appraisal District can count on Rivercrest ISD’s support.
Rivercrest trustees finalized their votes Tuesday, casting its 76 Franklin County votes for Wood and 93 Titus votes for David Grider with minimal debate. After selecting candidates, the board also approved a waiver for the Texas Department of Agriculture summer feeding program.
“We have over 80% of our students on free or reduced lunches,” Superintendent Stanley Jessee said. “With our location, not having transportation to our school, we can apply for a waiver. So we’ve done that for previous years and will have to approve, through our board, to apply for that waiver.”
In his facility update, Jessee said the gym floor had water damage and would be repaired for future use. Staff have ventilated the area with fans and prevented heavy damage, and the district is investigating ways to prevent leakage in the future, he said.
“The floor is in better shape than it was,” he said, adding priorities will be adjusting piping and continued ventilation of the area.
Regarding campus construction, Jessee said he and Financial Director Tiffany Mabe met with their GLS architect Tuesday to discuss plans for the CTE building and elementary classrooms. The classrooms will be “cookie cutter,” Jessee said, but the CTE building plans are still in progress, and the architect will bring back adjusted plans in about two weeks.
“Had a good meeting, about a three hour meeting this afternoon, and just make some changes to it,” he told the board. “As we get further down the road and get some plans set up, I’ll be coming to you, because then Gallagher will take those plans and put cost estimates to it.”
The projects are estimated to cost about $1.5 million each, but Gallagher will submit concrete estimates once plans are finalized.
Jessee also mentioned three new buses just delivered to the district. Cameras and radios will need to be transferred to them from the old buses, then the new ones will be ready for use, he reported. The district will keep one old bus for backup, and the other two will be sold in silent auction.
The board also discussed its Veterans Day program, which took place Monday, which included a short ceremony and lunch afterwards. The event garnered high praise from Jessee.
“It was the best hour of the year for our district, I think,” he said proudly. “And we had 43 veterans that we recognized, which was a record number.”
The board will meet next on Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. at Rivercrest Junior High.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.