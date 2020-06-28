HONEY GROVE — A year and a half after breaking ground, the Hidden Grove RV Resort and Storage site goes from shovels to scissors, celebrating a grand opening Saturday night.
“Our cabins have been our most popular, and we’ve been open three months now,” Manager Kevin Brown said. “Even with Covid, people are wanting to get away.”
The resort is the brainchild of four men from Melissa and Anna: Wade Peterson, Josh Carpenter, Matt Hayman and Doug Zadow.
The site has a private fishing pond stocked with over 3,000 fish, including largemouth bass, catfish, bluegill and crappie; and sits between Jim Chapman Lake, near Cooper, Pat Mayse Lake and not too far from the future site of Bois D’Arc Lake, which is projected to be finished in 2022. Fishing is allowed on the pond even by non-campers.
“Anyone camping here can use it for free, but everyone else will have to pay a fee,” Brown said.
Right now, the site is in its first phase, which includes 64 recreational vehicle sites, five cabins and 15 tent camping sites. There are bathhouses, a laundromat, a small general store for campers and visitors, free wifi internet and watercraft rentals.
“We also have miles of hiking trails,” Brown said.
As soon as capacity is filled 70%, the resort will move on to Phase II, he added, which will include a large clubhouse and gathering area, more RV sites and cabins.
The site is on 230 acres to the east of Honey Grove in Fannin County, just over the Lamar County line, along Highway 82. When Phase II starts to fill up, the owners plan on Phase III, which will include of course more camping sites and gear the resort to corporate retreats with a corporate center and an amphitheater.
The pandemic has slowed the planned opening of the park, but people are still coming out for some fun, Brown said.
“It’s not close to 70%,” he said. “We’re pretty low right now.”
The site is open, though, and he said he is always ready to give a tour.
“Anyone who would like to stop by, we’ll show them around,” Brown said.
The site is pet-friendly, with full hook-ups for RVs, propane refills/exchanges, a dump station and even includes self-storage and RV storage.
For more information, visit the camp’s website at hiddengroveresort.com, or call 855-723-4140. The camp is located at 19300 E. U.S. Highway 82 in Honey Grove. Questions can also be emailed to hiddengrove3@gmail.com.
