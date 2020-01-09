On Jan. 23, volunteers will take to the streets for the Lamar County Homelessness Coalition’s winter Point in Time Count, a survey aimed at approximating the area’s homeless population and surveying them to find out what led to their homelessness.
On Wednesday, volunteers prepared for the count with a day of training. They were instructed on how to use the survey app, where and when to canvass, safety tips and more.
The key to delivering the survey, Homelessness Coalition secretary Jenny Wilson said, is letting homeless people know it’s voluntary and confidential and getting consent before beginning the questions.
“If you forget everything else, make sure that you remember those three things,” Wilson said. “It’s important they know they don’t have to do this, and that they understand that none of their answers will be used against them in any way.”
The volunteers also went over steps for safety, including working in teams of at least three, tips on remaining calm and knowing how to de-escalate potentially volatile situations, being respectful of boundaries, working with local law enforcement and more. One of the most important rules for ensuring safety, Wilson said, is not waking someone up.
“Ninety nine percent of the people you’ll encounter are not dangerous; they’re just homeless,” Wilson said. “However, we have to be prepared for the less than 1%, and your safety is the most important thing.”
Wilson also discussed ways to refer homeless people to agencies that can help them, including SAFE-T, the New Hope Center of Paris, the Salvation Army and more.
Wilson said she realized from previous PIT Counts that the volunteers weren’t doing much to provide immediate assistance to the homeless people they surveyed, other than the bags distributed that included toiletries, water bottles and other items. By recommending them services that can help, she said, they might be able to provide more immediate help.
On the day of the count, the county will be split into four quadrants, and a team of volunteers will be sent to each quadrant. Then, teams will be stationed at the Downtown Food Pantry and The Salvation Army of Paris, and another team will canvass again in the evening.
In the previous PIT Count, volunteers counted 69 homeless people in Paris.
“The count is important for a few reasons,” Wilson said. “For one thing, the information informs us what we should be doing and how best to serve the community. It also plays a role in the state and federal funding we receive.”
