Local author Mandy Montane will host a book signing on Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. at the Paris Public Library, 326 S. Main St.
Her current book, “Novice,” is a Southern fiction novel, which follows a woman’s journey to find her freedom from an abusive husband who is stalking her. With historical references to 1969, it may attract women’s fiction and Southern Historical fiction readers.
A wife and mother of two young adults, Montane lives in Novice with her husband & two dogs. A certified Canfield Success coach, she has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Oklahoma State University.
