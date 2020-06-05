BONHAM — Immediate funding of $187,869 will come to Fannin County following action by the Commissioners’ Court this week. Funds totaling $939,345, available through the federal CARES Act, will be available to the county at a later date.
CARES Act expert Herb Bristow counseled commissioners and County Judge Randy Moore on the rules and regulations of how to spend the federal coronavirus aid and relief funds Thursday. The $187,869 is 20% of the immediate funds available.
Signed into law on March 27, the 300-page Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act provides emergency relief funding to communities and individuals financially impacted due to the coronavirus lockdowns, layovers or safety precautions. Each county received funds proportionate to their population and estimated total costs.
Bristow warned there were restrictions on spending CARES Act funds, including that the money must be used to directly assist with coronavirus aid and relief, whether that’s helping “non-essential” businesses suffering financially as a result of government action or to alleviate medical costs for those who cannot afford the swab test.
The county has until December to spend the funds, after which any unused money must be given back to the federal government. If any funds are used outside of the guidelines, the money must also be repaid to the government.
“The piece that we’re talking about is really about eight pages in the legislation, and it simply says here’s the amount of money, here’s how you’re going to distribute it across the United States,” Bristow said.
Each of Fannin County’s cities may receive various amounts of grants and funds. Bonham could receive up to $586,960, Dodd City $21,120, and Ector $39,930. Honey Grove would be given $91,520, Ladonia $34,430, Leonard $114,400, Ravenna $11,715, Savoy $46,530, and Trenton $38,060. Windham can receive up to $11,440 in grant and relief funds.
Through the meeting’s teleconference broadcast, the commissioners fell victim to a “Zoom Bombing” for the first time. A large group of uninvited guests logged on at the same time and disrupted the meeting through sound and video footage. The minute-and-a-half long disruption ended when sound and video capabilities those behind it were severed.
