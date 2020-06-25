North Texas Food Bank and the Texas National Guard again visited Paris, in a joint attempt to help those in need during the Covid-19 crisis.
The Dallas-area food bank showed up with 400 boxes of dry goods and 400 boxes of produce, enough to feed approximately 200 families, according to agency employee Madison Messinger.
“Each family gets two boxes of pantry staples and 2 boxes of produce,” she said.
With the greater need created by the shutdown, everyone is helping in places they don’t normally. Messinger said she normally works as a children’s programs administrator.
“It has nothing to do with the mobile pantry, but we’re all pitching in as we can,” she said.
Eloise Peoples, one of the recipients, said her family found out about it through her sister and her neighbor.
“It was well needed,” she said, before pulling up to the National Guard member with the trunk of her car open.
Another recipient asked Ellis if she could post the pantry to her Facebook to let others who might need help know.
The last time the pantry visited, recipients were wound around the parking lot in a long, lazy “S” shape, ready to go when it started. First Assembly of God Pastor Mickey Ellis, who organized both mobile pantries for Paris, said this time it’s been a slow, steady stream of vehicles driving through.
