A petition has started circulating to take down the Confederate statue in Clarksville’s town square.
As of Friday
evening, the petition had over 1,800 signatures with a goal of 2,500. It was created by the We Believe Black Lives Matter group on Change.org.
“Symbols of hate and division have no place in our government. It’s time to stand up for what’s right and take down the Confederate statue,” the petition states.
One reason for the call to remove the statue is that many believe it is disrespectful to the African American community in the city.
“Clarksville you confess your love for us, especially when we are playing basketball/football and working in your factories. With this monument present and highly decorated, it is a slap in the face to all black people.”
Clarksville Mayor Ann Rushing is aware of the petition and the growing concerns for taking down the monument but declined to comment. Discussions are currently being had over what to do, she said.
Calls to take down the monument follow similar petitions and action that sprang up in cities throughout the U.S. as the Black Lives Matter movement gained momentum since the death of George Floyd, a black Texan who died under the knee of white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
A similar petition to move the Paris Confederate monument in front of the Lamar County Courthouse is online at Change.org.
