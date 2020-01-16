Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women,” which was released in theaters on Christmas Day, has been steadily gaining accolades. The beloved novel has been adapted countless times for film and television. This latest version, described as a “blissful and innovative screen adaptation” by movie critic Roger Ebert, has already been nominated for or won 6 Oscars.
The film also boasts a tiny bit of a connection to Paris, Texas.
Eden Swint, daughter of Dr. Amy and Reuel Swint of Billerica, Massachusetts, and granddaughter of Dr. and Mrs. Richard Swint of Paris, has a small role as young Amy, in a flashback sequence of the March sisters at play in the attic, that comes very close to the end of the film.
Just 6-years-old at the time of filming, Eden is home-schooled along with her two older brothers. Her mother learned of a casting call for youngsters for the movie in the Boston area, and she and the children decided to try
their luck.
“All of my children thought it would be a fun opportunity to apply to be extras,” Eden’s mother said via e-mail. “Only Eden was called, and asked to play ‘Little Amy,’ which was a role a bit more exciting than what we had imagined. She was invited to a short audition, selected for the role, then called back another day for costume fitting — a beautiful tiered cream-colored calico dress, pink ribbon sash, petticoats, tights and period black leather ankle boots, all selected from vast racks of costumes brought in to fit extras.”
“After a long wait, the day of filming came, which included a stop at wardrobe, hair and makeup, and some practice with the other girls playing Little Meg, Jo and Beth,” Swint continued. “Finally, the scene was filmed in which the girls played pretend in the attic. The filming took place in an enormous warehouse full of all the different sets used during indoor filming.”
Edens mom was on hand for the whole process, which, she said, lasted long into the night.
“During Eden’s scene, huge daylight lamps were aimed from outside the windows of the set, casting in beams of light, then smoke was ordered in,” she related. “‘More atmosphere!’ yelled a stage hand, to give the look of motes of dust in the rays of light. Filming lasted about 30-45 minutes, and the final result was about 3 seconds of footage in the movie.”
Swint said Eden and the other young actress met briefly with older counterparts, some of the leading stars of the film, and were very warmly received by them.
“Eden was a little too young to appreciate the celebrity of the ladies she met — not quite old enough to enjoy their movies yet,” she said. “We did not get autographs but just enjoyed handshakes and chatting with the actresses.”
According to Swint, she was unable to get any images of Eden in costume or on set, due to the studio’s tight security. She said she was not allowed to have a phone or a camera on set. The family did get to attend a sneak preview of the film, before it was released, and it was not until then, that they knew the scenes Eden portrayed were included in the film.
Via her mother, the now 8-year-old Eden said the best part of the experience was the food buffet and well-stocked snack and candy room that was a free-for-all for all the actors, extras and crew. The worst was the considerable time spent waiting for the next step in the process.
“No, she doesn’t want to be an actress,” her mother said. “An extra role is fun, but that is the extent of her interest. All-in-all, it was a very memorable and special opportunity Eden will certainly not soon forget.”
