This Thanksgiving, people across the city of Paris are thankful for many things: family, friends, health and personal qualities. Here are some of their stories.
Residents Roxanne Ferguson and Kelsey Ball will be spending Thanksgiving with their extended family at Ball’s mother’s house.
“We all gather at her momma’s house with my son-in-law’s family, and we eat,” Ferguson said.
As for what she’s thankful for?
“My family,” she replied, adding they all enjoy playing cards together.
Bailey Rowell, a local nurse, and her 4-year-old daughter, Chandler, will be traveling this Thanksgiving to visit her father in Austin.
“My family is spread out, so we kind of have to choose every year,” she said. “We typically spend Thanksgiving or Christmas with my family, and the other holidays with my husband’s family.”
This year, Rowell is thankful for patience — especially with her young daughter, who likes to test her patience, she said.
“I’ve really been trying to be a lot more patient this year, so I’m thankful for patience,” she said.
Jennifer Edwards and Kayla Briley live in Clarksville. They will be welcoming family to their home this year, they said.
“We are going with family. All our family is coming home this year,” Edwards said, adding she was thankful for family and friends.
For the Couches, holidays represent an especially valuable time for their family. Darren Couch works an oil field in Colorado, while Michelle resides in Powderly with their children.
“We don’t get to spend time as much, so it’s definitely a big thing for us,” Michelle said. “The only time he ever gets off is the holidays.”
The Couches will spend Thanksgiving together with extended family — and lots of food, they said.
Curtis Booker will be serving turkey and dressing for his family this year.
“Hopefully the family makes it in safe and sound so we can get together and have a blast,” he said. “I got some coming in from San Antonio, some from Hugo Oklahoma.”
This year, he’s thankful for being alive, and health and strength, he said.
“Still got my mom,” he said. “Family still got their health and strength.”
Rodney and Pat Chafee were on their way to pick up their grandchildren and bring them back to Marshall to spend Thanksgiving with them. After spending time in Arizona, they are thankful to be closer to family again, they said.
“Being close to them. After living in Arizona, we’re thankful to be close to them again,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.