Paris Economic Development Corp. directors learned Monday a transfer of property scheduled in October for American SpiralWeld Co. has been delayed until after the first of the year because of unexpected environmental testing of soil beneath underground tanks found on the former Superior Switchboard and Oliver Rubber properties.
Corporation executive director Michael Paris assured the board American SpiralWeld Pipe Co. vice president Pat Hook has been kept abreast of the problem and is OK with the delay. The board, however, asked Paris to return next month with something in writing from American SpiralWeld as well as a schedule of all future deadlines.
“Let’s just say (American SpiralWeld) don’t accept the delay,” board chairman Timothy Hernandez said after Dr. A.J. Hashmi pushed for answers as to who bears the responsibility for missing a deadline. “There needs to be a responsible individual … still needs to be accountability.”
“GHD responded to the unexpected,” Paris said, naming the international environmental engineering firm that oversaw demolition and clean-up work on the brownfield property.
According to a master agreement with American SpiralWeld, 38 acres of brownfield, formerly Superior Switchboard and Oliver Rubber property, was to be transferred within 12 months of the October 2018 sale and a remaining 5 acres of wetlands within 18 months, according to a Paris News report in October 2018.
Because a 30-day response period has passed for the Tulsa District Corp of Engineers to object to an application for wetlands approval, Paris said the transfer of both wetlands and brownfield property could now be accomplished at the same time in January, rather than in two different surveys.
At Monday’s meeting, directors also increased the value of property offered as an incentive to an Indiana tire manufacturer known as Project Rocket X subject to Paris City Council approval. Located in the industrial park on Northwest Loop 286, the roughly 20 acres was first valued at the appraisal value of $10,000. A recent fair market value has the property valued at $25,000 an acre or $489,000.
“This is an increase in property value, not an increase in the $140,000 cash for jobs offer,” Paris said of an incentive agreement approved in early November after a joint meeting with Paris City Council.
