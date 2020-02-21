COOPER — In a minor disorderly conduct trial out of Delta County, Tommy Coleman is appealing his one-year probation decision because of inadequate court reporting.
According to the Delta County Clerk Jane Jones, the charges stem from a July 10, 2019, incident that went to trial Nov. 19 that year. Grace Cobb, with the clerk’s office, said Coleman’s attorney filed paperwork on Nov. 15, a Friday, that a trial be held no later than Nov. 19.
“There was an insistence by Mr. Coleman to have the hearing by the 19th,” Cobb said.
With such a short timeframe, Cobb said the court couldn’t get everything together.
“There was no court report available for the 19th,” she said.
In order to comply with the request, during court, the decision was made to use the body camera of one of the deputies.
“The battery ran out, and they had to get another one,” according to deputy clerk Janice Roberts.
According to the motion filed, because of inadequate court reporting, Coleman is requesting a new trial.
The inability to find a court reporter on short notice is nothing new, according to freelance court reporter Gayle Fiasco out of Fannin County. A 2013 study from the National Court Reporters Association found there is a shortage nationwide.
“In Texas, it was estimated that by 2018 we would be approximately 500 court reporters short,” Fiasco said. “It’s mainly rural areas where we are being affected.”
In Lamar County, each judge hires his or her own court reporter, County Clerk Ruth Sisson said.
“If the judge doesn’t have one, then they hire an outside independent assistance,” she said.
The only judge at the Lamar County Courthouse without a court reporter is County Judge Brandon Bell, but that is mostly because his job doesn’t call for one that often.
“I would say (we need one) once every eight or nine months, and we typically hire those well ahead of time,” Bell said.
Usually, Bell turns to freelance court reporter Jo Blassingame.
Fiasco said there are problems with only using an electronic recording device. First of all, the court in question needs prior permission from the state Supreme Court to even use electronic recordings. Because the county judge doesn’t necessarily have to have a background as an attorney, Delta County might not have been aware of the requirement.
“Delta County does not have permission to do electronic recording,” she said.
And another issue is electronic recordings can be incomplete.
“You can’t replace the human brain,” Fiasco said.
Where a human court reporter can filter and understand all the noises that occur, a straight electronic recording can be filled with static, murmurs from the crowd and other tiny noises masking what’s being said on the stand.
Fiasco said her job is often considered “invisible,” adding that it’s not something people really see as a career avenue though
“We’ve been working really hard to combat the problem,” she said. “The profession is such a silent profession a lot of people don’t really know about court reporting.”
Added to that, court reporting is an intense skill and not everyone can pass the state and national exams.
“Some people are natural athletes, some are talented artists, and some have the ability to master the steno machine,” Fiasco said.
“To combat the shortage, NCRA developed a program called A to Z. It’s a six- to eight-week course on the introduction of the steno machine. It’s designed to give insight into the skills and abilities needed to ‘write’ steno.”
To her knowledge, there are roughly 20 certified court reporters across Fannin, Delta, Lamar and Red River counties.
