The front room at the Boys & Girls Club filled with talk, laughter and the smell of chicken fried steak as 100-odd children lined up to get their meals Thursday. Volunteer Samantha Hughes greeted each one in line, flashing a ready smile. Her attitude was upbeat, positive. This is something she does almost every day, and there’s nowhere else she’d rather be.
“Anything to help in the community. I don’t care, I’ll do anything,” she said. “A lot of children I know get overlooked. If I can catch one of those ones getting overlooked and turn their life around…”
Starting a meal program kind of fell in her lap, Hughes said. In collaboration with Boys & Girls Club director Katrina Mitchell, Hughes started a nonprofit in August 2019, Supreme All Inc. The
organization focuses on providing food and educational opportunities for at-risk children. Every weekday, volunteers cook meals and bring them to the Boys & Girl’s Club, where they serve them after school at 3:30.
“Our motto is, ‘the last meal of the day keeps the hunger away.’ Some of these children might not get a meal after school, but they get this meal,” Hughes said.
The menu features one of each five food groups, she said. Thursday, the children had chicken fried steak, potatoes, gravy, oranges and milk. Wednesday, they did Sloppy Joes and fruit. Volunteers serve roughly 170 children each day, but they prepare for 200, she said. If they have leftovers, Supreme All hands them out to the homeless, or residents with health issues or low mobility.
Hughes has a passion for helping her community, especially children, she said.
“I just love doing this. The love they give you — ‘what are we eating? What are we eating?’ — it just warms your heart,” she said.
But she doesn’t want to stop at just serving meals. Hughes will soon expand her program to partner with Aaron Parker Elementary, she said excitedly. She also wants to start a mentorship program to meet with at-risk children in the community.
“The way to assist is, you have to give more than you receive. I honestly believe that,” Hughes said. “I wake up every morning happy to come here and do this.”
To keep expanding the nonprofit’s services, Hughes desperately needs grant writers, she said. Anyone interested in assisting can contact her at 469-735-7486.
In Mitchell’s words, there’s only one description for Hughes’ work: a blessing.
“She’s here every day, she’s here on time,” Mitchell said. “She and I have the same goal: no kid should be hungry.”
Hughes is excited for the future.
“I’m looking forward to seeing this grow,” she said.
