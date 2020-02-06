A Powderly man began serving his sentence Tuesday night after district court ordered time behind bars for felony charges brought against him for a 2017 shooting incident in Blossom, reports show.
Everett David Waters, 62, was booked on district court commits for deadly conduct by the discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. No bond is listed in his records. He was sentenced to 10 years community supervision — 800 hours of community service — and 100 days in Lamar County Jail. He had been ordered to turn himself in at the beginning of February.
Waters was arrested in April 2018, but was free shortly after his arrest on $20,000 bond, records show. The charges stem from a Nov. 25, 2017, shooting in the 500 block of Ronald Street in Blossom, Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass said previously.
“Several rounds of ammunition were shot into a residence,” Cass said in April. “Fortunately, no one was home at the time.”
Witnesses provided deputies with a vehicle description, and Waters was arrested shortly afterward on unrelated charges, newspaper records show.
Detectives collected evidence and sent it to the Department of Public Safety crime lab to be processed, Cass said. The district attorney’s office issued a warrant for him after receiving the results.
Waters pleaded guilty to the charges Sept. 16, 2019. He received a judgement of deferred adjudication and order of community supervision Oct. 4, 2019, court records show. He was booked in around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Waters, along with his wife, Kelly, was separately indicted for arson with the intent of damaging his home in July 2018. Both were arrested and charged with arson May 30.
At about 1 a.m. that day, Lamar County deputies and Powderly, Faught, Chicota, Lamar Point, Hopewell, Tigertown and Blossom volunteer fire departments responded to the fully-involved home at the 1200 block of FM 2648. Cass said the home was considered a loss when crews extinguished the flames.
“Deputies and fire personnel could not locate anyone home at the time of the fire,” Cass said previously. “Sheriff detectives, during the ongoing fire investigation, gained information for the arrest of two persons in connection with this fire.”
Cass said the Waterses were the homeowners. Everett’s arson case was dismissed, court records show. Kelly was also indicted on possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
