COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce is offering free tuition to graduating seniors, according to North Lamar Assistant Superintendent Angela Chadwick.
The college recently launched the new ISD Pledge program, a collaboration with East Texas school districts that provides free undergraduate tuition to qualified students beginning in Fall 2020.
Specifically, the ISD Pledge will pay the remaining balance on any tuition that is not covered by other financial assistance, such as student loans and scholarships, Chadwick during Monday’s district board meeting.
More than 30 districts throughout East Texas already are participating in the program, Chadwick said as she quoted from a letter Texas A&M-Commerce President Mark Rudin sent the district.
To qualify for tuition assistance, students must be first-time, full-time, degree-seeking undergraduates who are Texas residents with family household incomes of $50,000 or less.
“Recent statistics indicate that more than 4 million Texas households and 683,000 East Texas households report family household incomes of $50,000 or less, so the need is great,” Rudin stated in the letter.
The Pledge program opens the door to many students who could not otherwise afford a college education, Rudin said.
“We are proud of the fact that about 50% of our students at A&M-Commerce are first-generation, meaning no one in the student’s immediate family has ever attended college,” Rudin wrote. “Many of these students come from low-income households, and they will benefit from the extra financial support that the Pledge program will provide.”
Chadwick’s report about the new program came during the board’s regular April meeting that included a report from Assistant Superintendent LesLie Watson, which shows North Lamar enrollment numbers are holding steady, and average daily attendance at 2,296.2 is far ahead of a 2,245 number used to calculate the current year budget.
As action items, trustees approved a waiver request to Texas Education Agency for teacher and principal appraisals not yet completed when classes shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Acting on a consent agenda, the board approved minutes from a previous meeting along with a monthly financial report and the payment of bills.
