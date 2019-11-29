With the flooding problems of the past few years, maintenance of dams and watersheds is more important than ever. Lamar County recently finished extensive and expensive repairs to one site.
The Lamar Soil and Water Conservation District finished repairs to the Auds Creek Watershed Site 4, which was very much needed, District Director Richard Peace said.
“There’s residences right downstream, about four or five houses,” he said.
Auds Creek runs to the south of Lamar County, through the Deport area, is one of four federal public watersheds in the county, and site 4 was one of the first water retention dams built in the 1960s, Peace said. The repairs cost about $600,000, and thanks to the 2010-11 Texas Legislature, the state appropriated money to help maintain and repair watershed structures with matching grants. For repairs, the state will cover 95% of costs, while for maintenance and operations, they will cover 90%, he said.
Repairs to site 4 were done by Harrison Walker Harper, Peace said.
“The repairs included lime treatment to stabilize the embankment, placing rock riprap on the front slope for wave protection, replacing the inlet sluice gate, installing a gravel roadway on top of the dam and revegetating,” he said.
There are 30 dams in Lamar County, Peace said, and the soil and water conservation district plans on tackling Auds Creek sites 5, 6A and 7 in 2020. The year after that they plan to focus on repairs to Pine Creek Site 14.
“Depending on site needs, work primarily included clearing brush and trees, shaping minor erosion, fence construction, spillway inlet repairs, mowing and spraying,” he said.
The local funding came from sponsors of the project, Peace said. The Lamar Soil and Water Conservation District is a sponsor in all four watersheds. Other local sponsors include the Lamar County Commissioners Court and water control and improvement districts for each watershed, except Deport, where the City is a sponsor.
Other structures in the county include one dam, Lake Jeffus, in the Deport Creek Watershed in Precinct 1; 13 dams in the Auds Creek Watershed in Precinct 2; three dams in the Logan-Slough Creek Watershed in Precinct 3; and 13 dams in the Pine Creek Watershed, with four in Precinct 3 and nine in Precinct 4.
“The primary purpose of the structures is to protect lives and property by reducing the velocity of floodwaters, and thereby releasing flows at a safer rate,” Peace said. “These are earthen dams that exist on private property, and were designed and constructed by the United States Department of Agriculture-Natural Resources Conservation Service.”
