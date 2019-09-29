As federal and state authorities crack down on nationwide opioid abuse and pharmaceutical companies like Purdue Pharma file for bankruptcy, doctors, law enforcement, pharmacists and insurance providers are left to navigate the aftereffects.
Fortunately, Texas continues to have one of the lowest rates of drug overdose deaths involving opioids, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. In 2017, there were 1,458 overdose deaths involving opioids in Texas, or a rate of 5.1 deaths per 100,000 people, compared to the national rate of 14.6 deaths per 100,000 people.
“Paris and Lamar County have been blessed to not have the opioid overdose epidemic that is being experienced in other areas of the country,” said Kent Klinkerman, director of Paris EMS. But still, “Paris EMS responds to a variety of overdose types each year,” he said. Paris EMS has run roughly one opioid overdose call every two weeks this year, according to his reports.
Statewide, the numbers remain comparatively low. In 2017, over 30,000 drug exposure calls were made to the Texas Poison Control Center Network, including 5,265 for opioid exposure, said John Hellerstedt, M.D., in public testimony to the Texas House of Representatives Select Committee on Opioids and Substance Abuse in March 2018.
Abuse can also be broken down by category: illicit or prescription. A trend in opioid overdose deaths was seen in cases related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl or heroin, the National Institute on Drug Abuse wrote. Deaths involving fentanyl tripled from 2007 to 2017, and heroin overdose deaths more than doubled. But the highest number of deaths in 2017 — 646 — involved prescription opioids.
For many abusers, opioids and alcohol go hand in hand. Several men in recovery at the Texas Dream Center, a Deport-based treatment facility, recounted abusing prescription and illicit drugs alongside alcohol in attempts to numb themselves from emotional or even physical pain. And a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study, published in the August edition of the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, found more than half of the 4.2 million people who misused prescription opioids between 2012 and 2014 were binge drinkers — and binge drinkers had nearly twice the odds of misusing prescription opioids compared to non-drinkers.
Playing catch up
Lee Ann Hampton, owner of Paris Apothecary, said the pharmaceutical community saw the opioid crisis coming before anyone else.
“It always seems like we’re trying to play catch up, as a government, as a whole,” she said. “I’ve been working in pharmacies since the early ’90s, and back then all the pharmacy community was saying there was an issue, and nobody else thought there really was.”
Pharmacists like Hampton acknowledge the difference that new regulations make in addressing opioid abuse. But at the same time, regulations are what make their jobs harder.
The CDC has rolled out new federal requirements for patients, setting guidelines for maximum morphine doses patients should have in a day. Many pharmacies set strict filling policies for prescriptions, limiting until the day of the due date or maybe two days early, Hampton said — although this can be adjusted for reasonable cause, such as vacations or trips.
Texas pharmacies are required to use the Prescription Monitoring Program. Before a doctor can prescribe an opioid to a patient, they will be required to check a state registry for “what you got where and when you got it last,” Hampton said. The pharmacy will then be required to report that information when staff fill the prescription, slated to take effect in 2020.
“Once you’ve picked that up, we have to submit that to the state to go on that record, and we have to check before we dispense. So it’s two added tasks that there’s no extra reimbursement for, that have been added — and an added liability,” Hampton said.
When asked if it was now harder to fill opioid prescriptions, Hampton said yes — “But that’s not just the opioid crisis, that’s the government in general and insurance pharmacy benefit managers,” she said.
In 2017, Texas providers wrote 53.1 opioid prescriptions for every 100 people, compared to the average national rate of 58.7 prescriptions. This is the lowest rate in the state since 2006, when data became available from the CDC, the National Institute on Drug Abuse noted.
Paris Apothecary fills 116,000 prescriptions annually, or roughly 420 per day, Hampton said. Of those prescriptions, close to 10% are controlled substances, she estimated, as the pharmacy also services several local hospices. The most common controlled substance it handles is hydrocodone, she said.
“I would say the prescribers did a really good job as far as educating on their end as well, since they’re writing for less,” she said. “In the last three years, you’ve seen a reduction. People are learning how addicting it is.”
But for Hampton, it can be a fine line.
“I don’t want my prescription bottles out on the street, or in some child’s pocket, but at the same time I don’t want my patients struggling with their health conditions and going to the street because they can’t get relief from the medical community,” she said.
‘It’s not like it is
in other areas’
Capt. Anson Amis works in narcotics investigations for Lamar County Sheriff’s Office. He has seen few cases of opioid abuse in this area — and even fewer cases of illicit alternatives like heroin. With the technology doctors now use to track drug usage, opioid abuse is way down, he said.
“The doctor shopping is when we used to see it a lot,” he said. “Now that they’re able to go in there, check the records, that makes a huge difference. It’s not like it is in other areas, like the Northeast.”
Amis estimated the department handles anywhere from three to five opioid cases per year, maximum. His hypothesis? Due to the high amount of methamphetamine users in the county, opioid use tends to be lower.
“It’s kind of like a beer drinker versus a whiskey drinker. Usually, you’re either/or,” Amis said. “Those who like meth don’t like anything that puts them down, and those are downers. And we have so many meth addicts in our area, that’s why we don’t see it, I guess.”
Amis said he had seen pills shipped from Mexico, China and overseas coming into the Paris area.
“Some of those are manufactured overseas, so they will funnel through,” he said. “And that is where most of, when we did have cases of people selling, they would buy quantities in the Metroplex. But that was years ago.”
A significant change
Dr. Norberto Vargas is a physical medicine rehab physician at Paragon Pain and Rehab and the clinic’s addiction specialist. His expertise includes addiction medicine for the intervention and treatment of prescription drugs. When asked if doctors are more reluctant to prescribe opioids now, he paused.
“I live in the world of pain management, and also in addiction. It’s kind of a tough question,” he said. “There is no question that primary care providers in the past who would prescribe opioids are no longer prescribing them. Family medicine doctors, internal medicine doctors, even surgeons are very reluctant to prescribe opioids just because of all the new regulations that are allocated with them.”
However, pain management has different regulation standards, he pointed out. Methods for acute pain management versus chronic pain can differ. Alternatives to opioids can include physical therapy, interventional procedures and even sending patients to a counselor, Vargas said.
“There has been a significant change, not only with the amount of opioids being prescribed, but the type of medication being prescribed,” he said, citing hydrocodone as an example. There also has been a change in supply and demand: a single hydrocodone pill used to cost $3 to $5 on the street, but now costs $10 to $12, causing users to seek cheaper alternatives such as heroin. The problem? With lower cost comes higher risk.
“I don’t know about you, but drug dealers are not very good at quality control,” he said. “The problem is that sometimes, that heroin might be mixed with medications linked to overdoses.”
Physicians should follow Texas guidelines for prescriptions, look at patient history and limit the amount of medication for a short period of time, he said. He also pointed out that opioids can provide relief for long-term chronic pain.
“We do have a significant amount of patients who have been taking opioids for years, they’re very stable, very functional, and now they’re having a hard time finding physicians that will do that,” he said. “It’s a tough balance.”
